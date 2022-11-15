If you exercise along Brays Bayou, be on lookout for 28-year-old man reported missing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you jog or cycle along Brays Bayou, you are being asked to be on the lookout for a missing 28-year-old man.

Ridge Cole was last seen Friday, Nov. 11 in the 1900 block of Holcombe Boulevard in the Texas Medical Center, according to Texas EquuSearch.

Cole is described as a white man, standing at 5'9" tall, and weighing about 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants with an MTV logo on the left pant leg.

If you see him, you are urged to contact Houston police at 832-394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

