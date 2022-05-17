Affluent Houston neighbor is 2nd richest county in Texas, new report shows

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.
To come up with its list, Stacker used U.S. Census Bureau data from 2019 showing the five-year estimate for median household income in each of Texas' 254 counties. Aside from Fort Bend County, six other counties from the Houston area made Stacker's list of the 50 richest counties in Texas.
Those other counties, followed by their median household income, are:
- No. 4 Chambers County, $91,141
- No. 9 Brazoria County, $81,447
- No. 10 Montgomery County, $80,902
- No. 22 Galveston County, $73,330
- No. 34 Austin County, $66,206
- No. 48 Harris County, $61,705
