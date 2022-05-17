money

Affluent Houston neighbor is 2nd richest county in Texas, new report shows

By John Egan, Houston CultureMap
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- One of Houston's most booming and blossoming suburbs is also one of the richest in Texas. Data analysis website Stacker compiled a list of the wealthiest counties in Texas based on median household income, and Fort Bend County came out at No. 2 at $97,743.

To come up with its list, Stacker used U.S. Census Bureau data from 2019 showing the five-year estimate for median household income in each of Texas' 254 counties. Aside from Fort Bend County, six other counties from the Houston area made Stacker's list of the 50 richest counties in Texas.

Those other counties, followed by their median household income, are:
  • No. 4 Chambers County, $91,141
  • No. 9 Brazoria County, $81,447
  • No. 10 Montgomery County, $80,902
  • No. 22 Galveston County, $73,330
  • No. 34 Austin County, $66,206
  • No. 48 Harris County, $61,705


To read the rest of this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.

SEE ALSO: Why Fort Bend County is growing 'more and more purple' as midterm election approaches
