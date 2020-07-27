Mexican hospital floods during Hanna's intense rainfall

Once-Hurricane Hanna's charge across the borderland of South Texas and northeastern Mexico is continuing with drenching rains even as strong winds slow.

Hanna passed over the U.S.-Mexico border Sunday and downgraded to a tropical storm, with winds near 50 mph, hitting a region already reeling from a surge in cases of the coronavirus.

When the storm roared onto the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, it destroyed boats, flooded streets and knocked out power. Rain remains Hanna's biggest threat. It has unloaded more than 12 inches of rain in some places, and some spots could see 18 inches.

In the Mexican border city of Reynosa, a maternity hospital was damaged by heavy rain, and water had to be pumped out, authorities said.

Some patients had to be moved to upper floors, and a few were evacuated to other hospitals, said Pedro Granados, director of civil protection for Tamaulipas state.

Watch the video above to see the water cover the floor of the hospital.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Houston is expected to see more rain on Sunday and possible street flooding.

