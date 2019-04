EMBED >More News Videos Masked robber holds up candy store employee at gunpoint

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are offering a reward for a 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting his friend.Gabriel Rangel is wanted for manslaughter.Police say Rangel was playing with a gun on March 13 at the Red Roof Inn along US-290. The gun went off, killing his friend. The victim was then left at a nearby hospital. If you know where Rangel is, call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Rangel.