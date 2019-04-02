Man robbed The Chocolate Bar in 'Jason' mask in Montrose

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Surveillance video shows a man robbing a Montrose-area dessert shop in a "Jason" hockey mask.The man forced a worker at gun-point back inside the "Chocolate Bar" on West Alabama Street on March 12.In the video, you can see him waving the gun in the kitchen of the dessert store. The masked robber ran out the back door with stolen cash.The suspect is described as a black male who stands 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 150 to 160 pounds. He is described as being 18 to 30 years old.Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.