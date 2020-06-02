Civil rights pioneer Rev. Lawson joins march for George Floyd in Houston

“ keep mobilized and don’t let this be a one day event.”



HE MADE IT THERE!!

My Dad Rev Bill Lawson speaking on stage at City Hall with ⁦@lakewoodchurch⁩ pastor ⁦@JoelOsteen⁩

At 91 and with a history of civil rights leadership, it was critical to him to take part. pic.twitter.com/FcXz26iw49 — Melanie Lawson (@MelanieLawson13) June 2, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 Anchor Melanie Lawson's father, Rev. Bill Lawson, pastor emeritus of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, has joined the march honoring George Floyd in Houston.Melanie said her father felt that it was important and insisted on attending the march in person, even at age 91.Rev. Lawson was joined by thousands of other Houstonians who marched from Discovery Green to City Hall.The march was organized by Houston entertainers Trae Tha Truth and Bun B, and it has included Floyd's family, some of whom flew in to attend.Rev. Lawson was very involved in the civil rights movement in the 1960's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He helped lead local sit-ins and marches to integrate the city of Houston.While Rev. Lawson supports the protesters of today, he said the violence back then came from the outside, from police and from white people opposed to integration.He said what's disturbing is that the violence he's seeing now is clearly those not interested in making things better.