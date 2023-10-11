Here are the early warning signs of a common sleep disorder your partner may spot first

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Restless Leg Syndrome is a common neurological disorder that your partner may recognize before you do.

For sleep week we're helping you recognize symptoms of sleep disorders so you can get them properly treated.

Dr. Candice Alfano, a sleep researcher and clinician, at the University of Houston, says people who suffer from RLS often describe the same thing. She says, it's "like creepy crawly feelings or like itchy feelings. The only way to relieve them is to actually move the legs."

Dr. Alfano explained how symptoms will get worse in the evening or when the person is trying to sleep.

"In fact, it's a bed partner in many cases who will say, 'hey you do this very odd thing while you're sleeping. You move your leg and I timed it. It's every 30 seconds or so and it goes on in some cases for an hour.' Unfortunately, this is where the disorder can be a huge disruption because there's very little relief unless the person moves their legs. You can be very very tired but that need to move your legs is so strong that it prevents you from falling asleep and of course, the problem with RLS is that the movement relieves the symptoms but for maybe a minute or two before you have to move the legs again, " Dr. Alfano says.

While this is a common disorder, there's little research on what actually causes it other than a consistent finding that most patients who are suffering from RLS also have a certain type of iron deficiency called Ferritin.

Dr. Alfano says it's not something you can treat with over-the-counter medications. "This is a special form of iron that we find within our cells so it's best to consult with a physician."

In most cases, she says this type of disorder does require medical intervention but in the meantime, try to engage in a mental activity before bed to divert your mind from excessive nighttime activity.

Dr. Alfano adds that pregnant women can be at a higher risk for developing RLS, especially in the second trimester, because the baby is using all the iron and it can create a deficiency. The good news, though, is that it will get better postpartum.

