houston fights covid

Restaurant down to 4 days open a week due to 2 rising issues

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Restaurant down to 4 days open a week due to 2 rising issues

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- Some restaurant owners believe the last two or three months have been the most challenging they have faced since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Eric Morse, owner of Sauerkraut Grill in Richmond, has been forced to reduce his hours because of a shortage in labor and supplies.

The restaurant that opened in January 2020 is now closed on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays.

READ ALSO: Mixed reviews pour in from Houston-area business owners on CDC mask guidance

"Right now, we are only open four days a week," Morse said. "That's all we can do with the employee situation we have. It hurts."

To run his restaurant, Morse said he needs eight full-time employees. As it stands, he has three and is about to lose another.

READ ALSO: Workplaces able to pivot easily with little notice despite COVID surge
EMBED More News Videos

The latest COVID surge has brought back memories to business owners who were forced to institute safety protocols with little or no notice. But hear why some businesses say things can be handled easily this time around.



"We are advertising right now for a full-time lead cook position," Morse said. "Twenty-dollars an hour. If we had advertised that on social media and put that on all the job sites two years ago, we would have had a line out of the door, cooks coming from all over town for a schedule like we are offering."

He said they are not getting qualified applicants. In addition, Morse spends three or four days a week visiting restaurant supply stores and wholesale sites trying to find the supplies he needs to make what is on his menu.

"We are having problems getting English cucumbers for our cucumber salad," Morse said. "We usually buy by the case. Sometimes, we have to buy [individually] from local sources. Nothing is available right now."

Morse is also having trouble finding items like gloves. He's able to find other products, but the price has gone up significantly.

"That's because of a lot of the trade between the United States and other countries, but also the availability of workers at those different agriculture facilities to get it to us," said Anna Tauzin with the Texas Restaurant Association. "There's also a shortage of delivery drivers. It feels like everywhere along the supply chain route for the food system, there's something going wrong."

Morse said cooking oil for their French fries went from $17 for a 35-gallon container to $48.

"Plastic silverware, it used to be $7 or $8 for 1,000," Morris said. "Now, it's $17, so it's doubled. All those costs for a small business add up. If I was paying $7, and now I'm paying $17, I'm going through a case a week. That is one of 40 items that's doubled. The only thing we can try to do is use less of those things or consider raising our prices."

Sauerkraut Grill has already raised their prices once during the pandemic, and Morse said he doesn't plan on doing that again.

"I'm working as hard as I can to make sure that no matter what, we don't close the restaurant," the owner said.

Morse has been looking into automating the ordering process at the restaurant so they can stay open with fewer employees, but hopes it doesn't get to that point.

"With all these different variables that go against us, with labor shortages, maybe instead of needing eight full-time employees, if we can figure out how to run our operation with four or three or two full-time employees, then maybe that will be the future of our success," Morse said.

For updates on this report, follow ABC13 reporter Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonnew businesscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19employmentbusinesseconomyhouston fights covidrestaurantrestaurantsunemploymentjobs
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON FIGHTS COVID
27-year HPD officer dies from COVID-19, chief confirms
Memorial Hermann adjusts visiting policy as COVID cases decline
Time running out for Harris County COVID vaccine incentive program
New dashboard displays COVID levels in wastewater across Houston
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News