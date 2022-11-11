Tewbeleaux's restaurant in Atascocita badly damaged in explosion, officials say

Press play to watch SkyEye video that captured the destruction in the parking lot after the explosion.

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- A Cajun-inspired bar and grill in Atascocita was badly damaged after an explosion Friday morning, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

The explosion tore open the entire front of Tewbeleaux's restaurant at 18321 West Lake Houston Parkway, SkyEye video shows.

Fire marshal's office investigators were at the scene undergoing an investigation into what caused the explosion.

SkyEye video shows the restaurant's front door was thrown about 25 yards from the building in the parking lot.

There are no reported injuries at this time.