Residents express fears following re-ignition at ITC facility in Deer Park

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- The flames have been put out, but residents who live in Deer Park are talking about their concerns following the re-ignition at the ITC facility."Not again," one neighbor said after seeing the latest smoke cloud.Black smoke hovered over the sky once again after a fire reignited at the ITC facility Friday afternoon."I'm tired of it. I'm about to tell the wife that we are going to go somewhere else for the rest of the weekend, maybe then they get all the oil or benzene out of those tanks," said David Perrone, who lives close to the ITC fire site.Crews were able to get the fire under control sometime after 5 p.m., but some neighbors are still on edge.ITC released the following statement to the media Friday afternoon: