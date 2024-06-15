23-year-old arrested, identified as suspect accused of shooting at deputy on Friday, Pct. 4 says

23-year-old Danthony Simms-Coleman was booked into the Harris County Jail after Pct.4 says he made a full confession to shooting at a deputy.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect accused of injuring a deputy constable on Friday following a string of robberies has been identified, according to officials.

In an update Saturday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mike Herman's Office announced the arrest of 23-year-old Danthony Simms-Coleman.

The arrest comes after deputy constable Deteryon Fontenot was shot at after responding to a call regarding an armed robbery call that afternoon.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man with rifle who shot at deputy also stole from Academy stores, constable says

Pct. 4 says Coleman, reportedly armed with an AR-15, stole from two Academy Sports and Outdoor stores within an hour near Willowbrook Mall and the second near Kuykendahl and the Grand Parkway.

Officials said Fontenot was a responding deputy who located the suspect's car and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. However, Coleman refused to stop, and a chase ensued.

The pursuit came to an end in the 5300 block of Slashwood Drive. Pct.4 says Coleman then got out of the vehicle and did not comply with the deputy's orders, leading him to shoot at Fontenot, who returned fire and took cover after being struck.

Coleman then retreated to a relative's home before multiple units responded and apprehended him, officials said.

Constable Herman gave an update following the shooting, saying there were at least 16 bullet holes on the deputy's patrol car.

Deputy Fontenot was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his face, Constable Herman said. He has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.

According to officials, Fontenot was hurt by bullet fragments and shards of glass in three different locations.

Coleman was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault of a public servant and booked into the Harris County Jail, officials said. He is said to also be facing robbery and theft charges pending the investigation.