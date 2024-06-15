Texas families struggle to rebuild after May's devastating storms amid ongoing FEMA delays

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Families in southeast Texas are rebuilding after May's storms, but the damage has become a life-altering obstacle for those who were already struggling to survive.

The Romero family is staying in a motel.

"We're 17 in total and at the moment we have to stay in the hotel," Ada Argueta explained. "Because at our apartment, the tree fell on top of the roof."

Their northeast Houston apartment was destroyed.

At first, they stayed and dealt with flooded floors, broken plumbing, and no electricity, but the heat was too much.

They rented motel rooms last week.

"My feelings are going off and on in depression, sad, worried," Pedro Romero said. "Mostly, we've been trying to pay the hotel and all of that."

The Romeros can't afford to be at the motel, the little bit they earn by selling candy doesn't cover their costs.

They've applied for FEMA assistance, but it takes time for applications to go through and get approved.

They're still waiting, and time is passing.

"Honestly, I want a new house, them to relax and play like kids," Junior Romero said looking at his younger siblings and other relatives, "Not worry. Like, be kids. [ In ] my childhood, mostly, I didn't have fun. Like chaos, mostly."

