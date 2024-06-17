TxDOT announces Pelican Island Causeway traffic schedule, phase 1 repairs to finish Monday

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Pelican Island Causeway is currently shut down to traffic as TxDOT works on repairs.

As many remember, the bridge was damaged on May 15 after being struck by a barge.

TxDOT has stopped traffic flow at various times through the weekend as crews work on permanently fixing the structure.

Saturday, June 15: Traffic is allowed from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 16: Traffic is allowed from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, June 17: Traffic is allowed from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This is only the first phase of repairs, TxDOT said. According to officials, the rest of the work will be scheduled later.

Pelican Island will be Alexander Kaplan's new home for the week. Monday is his first official day at sea camp.

"Our plan was to get here and do drop off at 1 o'clock, but we had to push back to three or four," his dad, Austin Kaplan said. "We had no choice, but to go fishing off the pier and catch a couple fish."

The Kaplans realized the Pelican Island causeway was closed on their way in from Austin.

"I think my mom got an email about it which is how we knew," Alexander Kaplan said.

The family hadn't heard much about the ongoing repairs or that a vessel under tow broke loose and slammed into the railroad side of the bridge just over a month ago.

"We got to go back over that bridge. Now, I am worried," Austin said.

TxDOT said the bridge is perfectly safe for drivers.

Crews originally performed a temporary repair after the incident to minimize impacts to Pelican Island's businesses and residents.

On Saturday, they initiated the first phase of permanent repairs.

"It seems like there are police on both ends keeping an eye out, so I hope it's okay," Austin said.

