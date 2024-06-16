Stepson arrested after his 71-year-old stepfather was found beaten to death on Father's Day: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department said a 71-year-old man was beaten to death by his own stepson on Father's Day.

At about 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, a man and his mother reportedly flagged down a passing Houston police officer at the Corner Stop 2 on West 34th Street, near Mangum Road in northwest Houston.

According to police, the man told the officer that he had just assaulted his stepfather in self-defense. He said his stepfather had approached him with a knife inside his apartment located approximately one mile from the convenience store.

Police forced their way into the 71-year-old's apartment off Sherwood Lane, near Vollmer Road, where they found his body.

"We don't really know why this happened this morning. There's no one else in the house besides the elderly man. There is a large scene behind me here (with) broken furniture. You can really see that something violent took place, but the man was so old I don't know how this would have happened," Sgt. Michael Cass said.

Cass said the man's stepson was taken into custody for questioning and was cooperating with police.

"It's really sad that we see this, especially on Father's Day," Cass said.

