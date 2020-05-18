1 killed when reported tornado lifts mobile home onto highway in Louisiana

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6125547" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Skyeye video shows incredible damage of Onalaska tornado

CHURCH POINT, Louisiana (KTRK) -- One person was killed Sunday night when a reported tornado hit near Church Point, Louisiana, in rural Acadia Parish.Officials say the victim was in their mobile home when the storm lifted the house onto the highway.At least six other people were injured.New video, which can also be seen in the player above, shows another twister forming near the town of Mamou in Evangeline Parish.Some homes were damaged and trees were uprooted, but no injuries were reported.The National Weather Service in Lake Charles told The Daily Advertiser it would send someone to investigate reports of a possible tornado.