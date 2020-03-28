weather school

Where do violent tornadoes typically form?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The ABC13 Weather school got a great question from a teacher about severe weather and if our area sees tornadoes that are EF-3 or greater.

Chief Forecaster David Tillman explains that we do see violent tornadoes like that but not very often.

