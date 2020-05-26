Health & Fitness

Gov. Greg Abbott to speak one-on-one with ABC13

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Gov. Greg Abbott is slated to speak to ABC13 in a one-on-one interview with investigative reporter Ted Oberg on Wednesday.

As the governor continues to slowly reopen, Abbott is expected to discuss the phases of the state's plan and where the state stands in its COVID-19 response efforts.

Earlier today, Abbott issued a proclamation expanding additional services and activities that can open under Phase II of the plan. Under this proclamation, water parks, recreational sport programs for adults, driver education programs, and food-court dining areas inside shopping malls can open with limited occupancy.

This weekend marked the official reopening of bars, which sparked controversy surrounding capacity rules after videos and pictures surfaced on social media showing people partying in crowded bars, waiting in long lines and failing to wear a mask or practice safe social distancing.

"Every decision I have made, as well as every decision I will announce today, is unanimously supported by our team of medical experts," said Abbott.

The interview is expected to begin at 5 p.m. today and will be stream lived in this post.

