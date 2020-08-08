Home & Garden

City of Galveston now accepting rental assistance applications to alleviate COVID-19 hardships

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Galveston announced it is set to begin accepting applications today for a rental assistance program to help those who have faced financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SEE RELATED STORY: No longer first-come, first-serve: Houston's $20M rent relief package passes

Applications will be accepted until Wednesday, Aug. 19.

The city has federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for low-to-moderate income individuals and families in the form of three months rental assistance.

SEE RELATED STORY: Everything you need to know about Houston's second Rental Relief Package

For qualifying residents, the program pays up to 100% on expenses related to rent, security deposits and utility bills.

To receive ST-TBRA funds, applicant:

  • Must be able to document financial impact due to the loss of income or job after March 13, 2020
  • Must be a legal resident/citizen of the United States
  • Must live in Galveston City
  • Have income at or below HUD-specified income limits


2020 HUD HOME Income Limits

  • 1 Person: $44,150
  • 2 Persons: $50,450
  • 3 Persons: $56,750
  • 4 Persons: $63,050
  • 5 Persons: $68,100
  • 6 Persons: $73,150
  • 7 Persons: $78,200
  • 8 Persons: $83,250


Applicants must complete a ST-TBRA application during the period of Aug. 10 - 19.

An application can be downloaded at the City of Galveston website or by calling (409) 797-3820 to complete the application over the phone.

All applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 19. Completed applications can also be emailed to TBRAprogram@galvestontx.gov. Applications will be placed in a lottery drawing and pulled on August 20. The applicants whose names are pulled will be contacted by city staff.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardengalvestoncoronavirus helppersonal financecoronavirushomefinancecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brawl breaks out after A's batter charges Astros' dugout
Harris Co. looking for over 8,000 people for paid work
Harris Co. got 265 overcrowding complaints this weekend
Man grieving dog's death wants to thank stranger who held him
Looting, property damage reported in Downtown Chicago; shots fired at police
Mostly dry and hot start to the week
60% of New Caney ISD parents uncomfortable with in-person class
Show More
3 Texas Parks & Wildlife workers dead in helicopter crash
Trump's aides asked SD gov if his face could be added to Mount Rushmore: report
The change to LCISD's mask policy that is worrying parents
Israeli jeweler makes $1.5M gold COVID-19 face mask
Man on scooter dead in hit-and-run with tow truck driver
More TOP STORIES News