New Selena documentary shows never-before-seen footage of Tejano singer

AUSTIN, Texas -- In the 30 years since Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez's death, her legacy has lived on through her music, multiple biographic films, a TV series, and her dedicated fanbase worldwide. A new documentary produced by her family now delves deeper into the personal life of the young woman at the height of her stardom, with big career aspirations and a deep love for her inner circle.

Selena y Los Dinos, which premiered at South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin on March 12, reveals a never-before-seen look into Selena's life through home footage, past interviews, and new interviews with her family members, her husband, and bandmates. SXSW badge holders and public presale ticket holders had the chance to see the premiere at the Paramount Theatre, and at additional screenings on March 14-15.

Viewers were impressed. The film won the audience award - with voting open for 30 minutes after each screening - in the 24 Beats Per Second category, which focused on musical stories. Also in the category were other documentaries as well as some narrative features. Last year's winner was Faders Up: The John Aielli Experience, which followed the life and career of one of Austin's all-time most-loved radio hosts.

