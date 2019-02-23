Multiple crews responding to cargo jet crash in Chambers County

EMBED </>More Videos

According to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened near the City of Anahuac, Texas, in the Trinity Bay.

ANAHUAC, Texas (KTRK) --
Multiple agencies are responding to reports of a plane crash in Chambers County.

According to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened near the City of Anahuac, Texas, in the Trinity Bay.

Preliminary reports state a two-engine Boeing 767 cargo jetliner crashed shortly before 12:45 p.m. Saturday.



The Federal Aviation Administration issued an Alert Notice (ALNOT) on Atlas Air Flight 3591 after losing radar and radio contact with the Boeing 767 approximately 30 miles southeast of Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport. The aircraft was flying from Miami to Houston.

According to initial FAA reports, three people were on board the aircraft.

Authorities say the plane was located in Jack's Pocket at the north end of Trinity Bay.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
plane crashcrashAnahuac
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man shot to death during house party in southeast Houston
3rd suspect arrested in 10-month-old's shooting death
Teenager girls in custody after alleged armed bank robbery
Grab your boots and cowboy hats, the Rodeo Parade is here
Houston company recalls fish products that weren't inspected
Pawt-ners in crime make several calls to 911
2 inmates released from prison after murder conviction vacated
Houston Weather: Showers and storms for the Rodeo Parade
Show More
Nurse strangled during an inmate attack inside jail
RAT-TLED: Toilet rat leaves Hermosa residents feeling flushed
New Keurig machine will serve up cocktails instead of coffee
Man says cop confused hash brown for cellphone
Video clears men who confronted 29-year-old who died: lawyer
More News