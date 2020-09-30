wildfire

Dog rescued from Northern California wildfire rides co-pilot with firefighters

SAN FRANCISCO -- A friendly pup rescued from the Zogg Fire in Shasta County, California hopped right into the truck of a local CAL FIRE crew.

Firefighters say the dog came out of one of the homes they were protecting, just west of Redding, and joined the efforts for the rest of the night.

Fire crews gave the dog some water and and say he's been with them since.



According to the Haven Humane Society Facebook page, the dog's owner has been identified but they are attempting to contact them.

Also rescued in the Zogg Fire are these two tiny kittens seen here on Twitter.



As of Wednesday morning, the Zogg Fire had burned 51,955 acres and was 7% contained, according to CAL FIRE.

MAP: Track wildfires across San Francisco Bay Area, other parts of California with this interactive map

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal rescuefirepetswildfirecal fire
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILDFIRE
Napa winery loses 120,000 bottles of wine
Following 60-hour shift, CA firefighter rushes to save home
100 firefighters from Mexico sent to help fight California fires
Comparing the 10 biggest wildfires in California history
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shell plans to cut thousands of jobs worldwide
6 women part of 'swatting' case not motivated by race, police say
Mayor Turner to lay out full police reform changes
District judge grants more time for baby on life support
Yes, Astros are playing Game 2 right now, so here's what to know
Cool start to Wednesday with a warm up in the afternoon
Beloved Texas burger chain debuts spicy chicken sandwich
Show More
Federal judge blocks big fee hikes for citizenship, other benefits
Ford recalls over 700K vehicles; backup cameras can go dark
What is causing the strange odor in Mont Belvieu today?
Largest Lotto Texas jackpot in 10 years still up for grabs
Debate changes coming after chaotic 1st night, commission says
More TOP STORIES News