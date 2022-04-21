bus

RedCoach luxury bus company rolls out new Houston-San Antonio routes with $15 fares

By John Egan
HOUSTON, Texas -- A luxury bus service is adding a new Texas stop to its map.

On April 28, RedCoach will launch service in San Antonio, marking the eighth Texas city served by the company. The new stop will provide luxury transportation between San Antonio and Houston, as well as nonstop service from San Antonio to Austin, Dallas, Richardson, and Waco. Fares are priced as low as $15 each way, and the San Antonio stop is at 165 Bowie St., near the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter.

"We understand that the travel industry is causing stress for residents with increased gas, airline, and car rental prices, so RedCoach is thrilled to add a San Antonio stop to our Texas routes. We have now completed the 'Texas Triangle' and are serving the state's five largest cities," Florencia Cirigliano, vice president of marketing and sales at RedCoach, says in a news release.

