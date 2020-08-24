Weather

Red Cross working to have shelters available ahead of Tropical Storm Laura

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Marco and Laura both head toward the Gulf Coast, Red Cross officials in southeast Texas say they will have shelters available if necessary.

They're just waiting to see where. Meanwhile, 70 percent of employees and volunteers are working remotely, coordinating locations and supplies.

Others are putting together hurricane kits and pre-positioning relief supplies throughout the Gulf Coast.

"People are scared, people are frightened. They're calling us and they're calling other partners to find availability of shelters," Marco Bracamontes with Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast explained. "We cannot offer shelters as of now, but we're in preparation with our community and government partners."

All clients will be required to wear masks and social distance.

"We are all keeping CDC guidelines in all of our facilities and including the shelters," Bracamontes said. "So, in our emergency kit, please keep a good assortment of CDC supplies like masks and gloves."

