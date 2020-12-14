Elita's Christmas Congri Recipe features Black Beans and Rice!

Spice up your holiday feast this year! We've partnered with Goya Foods to bring you an authentic Latin dish that's a perfect and unique addition to any holiday meal or party and a special treat for your vegan friends! Try Elita's recipe for Congri: Black Beans and Rice.
This Week's Recipe - Congri: Black Beans and Rice
Ingredients
-1/2 bag Goya black beans (1lb)
-5 cups Goya Canilla parboiled rice
-1/2 white onion
-1/2 green bell pepper
-5 garlic cloves
-1 cup Goya olive oil
-2 bay leaves
-1 tsp cumin
-1 tbs salt
-4 bacon strips
Instructions
1- Soak bag of black beans in water overnight.
2- Sauté the sofrito (onion, bell pepper, garlic, bay leaves, cumin) with a tsp of olive oil. Add cut up bacon and cook for about 5 minutes.
3- Add 6 cups of water and add beans that have soaked overnight and allow to boil for about 10 minutes. Once water has boiled for about 10 minutes, add 5 cups of rice and cook at medium heat for about 10 minutes.
4- Once you have cooked for 10 minutes continue cooking at low heat, almost a simmer until rice is done (approximately 30 minutes). If you see the rice drying out, you had had a little bit of water so that it stays moist.
