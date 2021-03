Time change means it's also time to check your car for recalls

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's time to change those clocks, and that also means it's time to check your car for recalls.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends doing this twice a year, when we spring forward and fall back.There are three steps to check your car for a recall.First, find your VIN, or vehicle identification number. It's located on the lower left side of your windshield or on a sticker on the inside of your driver's side door. You can also find it on your insurance documents. Then, go to NHTSA.gov/Recalls and enter your VIN to check your vehicle's recall status.If you have an open recall, your vehicle's manufacturer is required by law to fix it for free.