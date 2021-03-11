automotive

Time change means it's also time to check your car for recalls

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's time to change those clocks, and that also means it's time to check your car for recalls.

RELATED: Daylight saving time 2021: How to spring forward on March 14

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends doing this twice a year, when we spring forward and fall back.

There are three steps to check your car for a recall.

First, find your VIN, or vehicle identification number. It's located on the lower left side of your windshield or on a sticker on the inside of your driver's side door. You can also find it on your insurance documents. Then, go to NHTSA.gov/Recalls and enter your VIN to check your vehicle's recall status.

FROM 2020: More than 1 million cars on Houston roads have an open recall

If you have an open recall, your vehicle's manufacturer is required by law to fix it for free.

Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivehoustonproduct recallsauto recallrecallautomotiveauto newsdaylight saving time
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AUTOMOTIVE
Kia recalls nearly 380,000 vehicles for fire risk
Jeep boss says it might drop Cherokee name
Chief of Cherokee Nation asks Jeep to stop using tribe's name
Car buried in snow? Here's what to know
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus update: Expect $1,400 checks soon after Biden signs COVID bill
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
5 killed in night of violence across Houston
COVID-19 pandemic: 1 year later
ABC13 hosts virtual job fair today with more than 700 openings
3 killed in quadruple shooting police call 'completely unprovoked'
Houston judge becomes trailblazer for women in law
Show More
Judge OKs 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in George Floyd death
Biden seeks to chart path out of pandemic in primetime address
Moderna begins trials for COVID vaccine booster shots
COVID-19 forced a work-from-home experiment. What happens next?
'Own the Room' aims to inspire entrepreneurship and hope on Disney+
More TOP STORIES News