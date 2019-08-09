htx spring branch

Spring Branch attracting younger home buyers

By Chris Nocera
SPRING BRANCH, Texas (KTRK) -- Spring Branch is attracting younger home buyers to the area everyday.

Engaged to be married this November, Shelby and Gray recently closed on their ranch-style home.

"There's a lot of new developments coming right off of I-10. Torchy's is coming right there, and there's a new beer garden right around the corner from here," the couple stated.

Some say the area has been attracting younger home buyers because it's beginning to have a similar feeling like the Heights, but another contributing factor is real estate pricing.

"You have houses that range from about $200,000," realtor Alex Loyd explained. "They're going to be a little bit older, probably built in the 70s. You're looking around 1,800 to 2,000 square feet."

For some of the larger homes in the area, like the one Shelby and Gray purchased, expect to find those in to be around $300,000.

The home Loyd has listed in the Spring Shadows neighborhood is currently on the market for $439,000.

"The one we're in now is actually about 2,400 square feet, four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms," Loyd said.

Another selling point that's attracting buyers is safety and security.

"I see a lot of people walking. There's a park not too far away," Loyd said.

For Shelby and Gray, they're looking forward to their wedding in November and eventually starting a family.

"We did want a neighborhood that also had younger couples, that we felt we could go walk the dogs, and we've already met so many of our neighbors. They're so friendly," Shelby said.

For more information about Spring Branch homes, visit HAR.com or contact real estate agent Alex Loyd.

