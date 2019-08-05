HTX+ lands at location-convenient HCC Spring Branch

HTX

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- HTX+ looks at the positive aspects of communities outside of the Houston 610 Loop.

And you can ask anyone that location makes a difference.

For people looking to graduate with a degree or certification, Houston Community College's Spring Branch campus offers a location-convenient avenue towards that path.

The Spring Branch campus is located at 1010 West Sam Houston Parkway North, right where Beltway 8 meets with Interstate 10.

Spring Branch is one of 21 locations in the HCC system.

Aside from its location, the Spring Branch campus student recruiter, Ben Byrum, said diversity and the tools for success also set this location apart from the others in the HCC family.

"We have what we call the Centers of Excellence," Byrum explained.

The centers focus on three concentrations: media, arts and technology; visual and performing arts; and engineering. All three provide workforce certifications on top of associate's degree paths, Byrum added.

And what surely takes the cake at HCC is Spring Branch campus' culinary program. The students welcomed HTX+ with a pep rally and a sheet cake to kick off a week of Spring Branch positivity.

