ROAD TO RECOVERY

RAISE, REBUILD or SELL? Tough decisions in Houston after Hurricane Harvey

EMBED </>More Videos

Families hit by Harvey are stuck making complicated decisions about the future of their homes. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
On the first day of the 2018 hurricane season, many homeowners are still deciding whether they should rebuild after the last.

Hundreds of homes have been or will be elevated just in Meyerland.

"I think you're gonna see a big change in Meyerland," said homeowner Chris Bisel. He is among those who faced a dilemma: move or rebuild. He calls it a complicated decision.

"I think you'll see 30-40 percent of the neighborhood turn over with either new construction or elevated homes and a lot of it is going to be newer families, younger families that are moving in because a lot of the older families sold their properties and moved on after either one of the last floods," he said.

He chose to stay and is raising his home nearly 7 feet after taking on water again in Hurricane Harvey, the fifth time his home has flooded since he bought it in 2001.

"Emotionally it's a great relief just having the house up," Bisel said. "We all sleep better at night knowing we are not going to flood again."

Staying is expensive, even if homeowners can get grants like Bisel has. It can cost hundreds of thousands to lift and even more to rebuild.

"It's gonna change the face of a lot of communities in Houston," said Terri Lera with Arkitektura Development, Inc. They are among the companies that have elevated hundreds of properties across Houston.

"People want to live here and people want to stay here," she said. She estimates elevation cost at $75-80 per square foot.

Generally, homes are raised between four and six feet. But Lera says new city of Houston requirements hitting in September will mean anything after that date must be raised six to eight feet, at minimum.

Neighborhoods will be a mix of homes that look much larger, peppered for now by empty lots where owners decided instead to sell. Still, those who live and work here don't expect empty lots to remain so for long.

"I think it will be a little bit different than what we are used to but Meyerland has always been a great diverse, centralized community, and i think it's going to be a great change for the neighborhood," said Bisel.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatehurricane harveyroad to recoveryhomeconstructionHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROAD TO RECOVERY
Supermodel helps get Harvey-damaged school back on its feet
Harvey's flood forced Meyerland homeowners to leave or lift
Joel Osteen honored by city of Houston for post-Harvey help
How Hurricane Harvey expanded Houston's homeless population
More road to recovery
REAL ESTATE
Harvey's flood forced Meyerland homeowners to leave or lift
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
Michael Phelps to help debut 'crystal lagoon' in Humble
Beyoncé's childhood home up for sale in southeast Houston
Famed backyard waterpark in Conroe hits market for $2.8M
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Show More
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More News