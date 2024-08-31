City of Houston expects to complete first pass of trash pickup from Hurricane Beryl this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nearly two months after Hurricane Beryl, phase one of the debris cleanup is scheduled to wrap up, according to the Houston Solid Waste Management Department.

ABC13 was in the Acres Homes neighborhood near Stuebner Airline and W. Rittenhouse, which is still being marked as still in the first phases of storm cleanup.

Piles of tree limbs and branches could still be seen in the streets.

According to waste management team, since the storm hit, more than 2 million cubic yards of debris has been collected.

Damage assessment was completed in various areas of Houston to see where the most debris had landed. In several neighborhoods, debris littered the streets for days to the point where drivers were unable to leave the area.

A month later, a Kingwood neighborhood looked as if the storm had hit that same day, still leaving residents frustrated and confused.

Saturday, according to officials, phase two begins, and the city will make a second sweep to collect any leftover piles of debris.

Officials are asking residents to pile any remaining and storm related trash on the curb, and separate bulk waste and construction garbage, as every road will be checked.

There is a waste management map where residents can track the pickup.

