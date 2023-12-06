Rat infestation discovered at Katy shopping center getting cleaned up after family takes video

A rat infestation is getting cleaned up after a family who went out to eat took video of the rodents at a shopping center on S. Mason Road.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Katy family's night out to eat ended with a rat encounter.

Arnold Delbosque and his family spotted the rat infestation at a shopping center at 316 South Mason Rd. near the Katy Freeway on Monday.

The rodents were surrounding trash cans behind a restaurant.

Delbosque posted the video online, and since then, Harris County Public Health, who investigates complaints at restaurants and nuisance properties in unincorporated Harris County, has set up traps.

"For the community's sake and the restaurant's sake and all the patrons, including us, I'm glad that it's being looked at," he said.

According to the statement from Harris County Public Health, a food safety investigator discovered a live rat inside a dumpster behind the property. The rodent appeared to be sick and dying from bait it may have ingested.

A rat's carcass that was decomposed was also found at the back step of the building.

Both rodents were removed and disposed of, the agency said, adding that the building's property manager was contacted to have the dumpster area treated.

HCPH is expected to follow up in 10 days to inspect the area and make sure the property has been treated.

The health department's full statement to ABC13 is below.

