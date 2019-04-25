Rapper Bun B shoots intruder at his southwest Houston home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5268846" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Sources tell ABC13's Miya Shay the suspect in the Bun B home invasion was caught on camera casing his neighborhood.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston rapper Bun B and his wife are safe Wednesday after the rapper shot a suspected home invader in southwest Houston.Houston Police say around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, the doorbell rang at Bun B's home. His wife answered, thinking it was an Amazon delivery person.Police say the armed suspect, identified as DeMonte Jackson, wore a mask and demanded property."He was seen trying to force his way into other homes in the neighborhood and was successful in forcing his way into their home, and put a gun to his wife's head," said attorney Charles Adams, who represents Bun B.ABC13 Eyewitness News obtained video of a person neighbors identified as Jackson. He is seen on video wearing all black and casing the high end townhome development just south of NRG stadium.Once he forced his way inside, police say Bun B's wife directed the robber to their car."In fear of her life she told the suspect, 'Please don't kill me, please don't kill me, just take the car,'" read a court reporter during Jackson's initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon.After hearing the commotion, Bun B grabbed his gun and went downstairs. He apparently found Jackson in the garage.Court records show the two exchanged gunfire, and Jackson then ran away. Shortly after, Jackson showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound.Police were called, and officers presented a photo line up to Bun B. Even though Jackson wore a mask during the alleged home invasion, Bun B was able to identify him by his long hair and distinctive tattoo."Bun and Queen aren't just clients, but they are close friends," Adams said. "Terrifying ordeal and thank God they're okay."Adams said he advised Bun B not to speak publicly right now.Jackson was arrested and is now facing three felony charges.