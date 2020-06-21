Randy Washington, the cyclist killed in hit-and-run in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The cyclist that was struck and killed Saturday morning in a southwest Houston neighborhood has been identified as Randy Washington.

A longtime friend of Washington, told ABC13 that Washington was trying to beat his speed to compete in some races. This is why Washington went ahead of the group he was riding with and told them he would meet them at McGregor Park.

The men knew each other for over 35 years. According to his friend, the Corpus Christi native retired from Exxon.

Authorities are looking for the driver of the vehicle that hit him around 5:30 a.m. on North Braeswood Blvd. and the West Loop 610 feeder road.

A group of bicyclists was crossing the southbound feeder road when someone in a car ran one of the riders down, according to Sean Teare, head of the Vehicular Crimes Division of the Harris County DA's Office.

"There's no question this individual knew what they did," Teare said. "The callousness of that is unacceptable."

Investigators were reviewing surveillance video from the area and believe the car involved has heavy damage to the front end.

"We take these very seriously," Teare said. "We share the road with these cyclists."

Investigators hope residents will call Houston Police with information on vehicles that have front end damage in hopes of catching the driver, who faces charges including failure to stop and render aid.
