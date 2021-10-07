fast food restaurant

Facing employee shortage, Raising Cane's puts corporate staff to work as fry cooks and cashiers

Raising Cane's is getting creative as it deals with a major shortage of workers.

As Bloomberg reported, the fast-food chain believes solving the nationwide labor shortage begins at the top, so it's sending corporate staff to work in its restaurants.

Starting this week, 50% of Raising Cane's office employees will work as fry cooks and cashiers at short-staffed locations, and also help with recruiting new employees, according to Bloomberg.

Corporate employees will be deployed in teams to each market, and the group with the most new hires will be rewarded, the company said.

The company has a goal of hiring 10,000 new workers in the next 50 days across its 530 locations.

"It's no secret that today's hiring market is a challenge, and ahead of our massive growth next year, having the support we need is critical," the company's co-CEO and COO AJ Kumaran said. "We are all in this together, and when our restaurants need us, we're there."

According to Raising Canes, every team member, no matter their job, has "fry cook and cashier" in their title. All new hires start their career at a store with restaurant training.

To find more information about working with the company and to apply online, visit jobs.raisingcanes.com.
