Arts & Entertainment

Massive fire burns Rachael Ray's upstate New York home

LAKE LUZERNE, New York -- Rachael Ray's home in upstate New York was damaged after a massive fire.

Video showed the flames tearing through the home in Lake Luzerne on Sunday.

The celebrity chef's spokesperson released a statement saying,

"Hi and thanks for the concern. Rachael, her husband and their dog Bella are safe. The house is unfortunately damaged and we don't yet know to what extent. I am happy to provide updates as I know."

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Ray had been producing her show from her home since the pandemic began.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew yorkfirerachael rayhouse fire
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brawl breaks out after A's batter charges Astros' dugout
Harris Co. looking for over 8,000 people for paid work
Harris Co. got 265 overcrowding complaints this weekend
Mostly dry and hot start to the week
3 Texas Parks & Wildlife workers dead in helicopter crash
Trump's aides asked SD gov if his face could be added to Mount Rushmore: report
The change to LCISD's mask policy that is worrying parents
Show More
Israeli jeweler makes $1.5M gold COVID-19 face mask
Man on scooter dead in hit-and-run with tow truck driver
Digital Deal of the Day
NASA drops 'insensitive' names including 'Eskimo Nebula'
Here's where to get tested for COVID-19 this week
More TOP STORIES News