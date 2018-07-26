HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A quadriplegic man's handicap-accessible van, which was damaged by criminals three years ago, is now missing from his Harris County apartment's parking lot.
Deputies suspect thieves stole the silver 2007 Ford Econoline, with Texas license plates 9CKVD, from the complex earlier this week. It went missing at the Tall Timber Apartments at 13155 Woodforest Blvd.
Ronnie Rubit, 59, remains paralyzed from the chest down after suffering a spinal cord injury playing college football in 1976.
Rubit told Eyewitness News he often used the van to get around town. It had a powered lift which allowed him to get inside with his wheelchair.
"I was sick at first. I didn't want to eat. I've had a headache since I've discovered it. It's the only thing on my mind right now. Losing that van," said Rubit. "I don't know where my van is. I don't know if it's still in one piece. I don't know if it's been sold for parts. I don't know if there's a way to track it down."
Rubit is on a fixed income. He's of limited means with no ability to buy a new vehicle. Friends recently took the van in for repairs and covered the cost. A kind soul donated the van to Rubit back in 2007.
This isn't the first time, though, that thieves got a hold of the vehicle. In 2015, criminals damaged the van.
After an ABC13 report aired, a viewer came forward and helped with repairs.
RELATED: ABC13 viewer fixes quadriplegic man's damaged van after attempted break-in
"If (the crooks) have some feelings of remorse and they still have it, just park it out there," said Rubit. "Leave it. No questions asked."
The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the missing van. It's been reported stolen. Anyone with information is asked to call HCSO.