Houston police are searching for the suspects accused of targeting and snatching a woman's purse and using her credit cards.

79- and 84-year-old targeted in purse snatching caught on video in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need help looking for the suspects accused of targeting two elderly women and snatching one of their purses last week in southwest Houston.

The Houston Police Department said on Saturday, June 24, at about 9:30 a.m., two women, 79 and 84 years old, were walking in a grocery store parking lot on W. Fuqua Street.

Surveillance video released by HPD shows the women walking toward the store when two suspects approached them and forcibly grabbed one of their purses.

While pulling on the purse, one of the victims fell to the ground and got injured, according to HPD.

Police said the suspects took off but were later caught on surveillance video at two different locations using the victim's credit cards.

HPD is now looking for three suspects in connection with the robbery and gave the following descriptions:

Suspect 1: Black male wearing a black shirt, shorts, and sandals.

Suspect 2: Black male wearing a white pullover, pajama pants, and sandals.

Suspect 3: Black male wearing a white shirt and light-colored blue jeans.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.