Surprise! Punxsutawney Phil, Phyllis welcome 2 baby groundhogs

The baby woodchucks came as a total surprise, the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club said.

PHILADELPHIA -- Punxsutawney Phil, the world-famous Pennsylvania groundhog, is now a dad!

Phil and Phyllis gave birth to two healthy baby groundhogs on Saturday, according to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club.

The baby woodchucks came as a total surprise, the club said.

The babies are doing well and are currently with their parents at the zoo at the Punxsutawney Memorial Library in Pennsylvania. They can be seen by the public through a viewing window.

Phil is not exactly a young dad, the club says. He is "officially" 138 years old.

The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club previously said that Phil has never had any children, that is until now. Phil's longevity has come from drinking the "elixir of life."