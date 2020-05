The western portion of the country will see warm air develop over the next six weeks.

In the Northeast, spring won't arrive until April.

In the southeast, conditions are expected to bounce back and forth between winter and spring.

In the Great Plains and the Midwest, wintry conditions are expected to continue through March.

It remains to be seen whether Punxsutawney Phil will see his shadow this weekend, but AccuWeather meteorologists have already made their predictions about whether or not we'll see an early spring or a long winter.In general, AccuWeather says winter will continue across most of the United States. Here's what they're forecasting for different parts of the country: