coronavirus texas

Protesters hold get-to-work rally outside governor's mansion in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas is among the states where people are holding protests over the stay-at-home orders.

In Austin on Thursday, protesters gathered for a get-to-work rally outside the governor's mansion.

Calls have grown from some for Governor Greg Abbott to reopen businesses and put people back to work.

On Friday, the governor is expected to reveal his plan on how he can safely do that.

The announcement will come after President Trump revealed a 3-phase plan aimed at getting the country reopened.

The president's guidelines do make clear that the return to normalcy will take a long time and that there is no set timeline for moving through each of the phrases.

Still, stay-at-home orders have been met with defiance and anger from some.

In Michigan, thousands protested the lockdowns they say have destroyed their livelihoods. Some were masked and armed with rifles, but many unmasked people defied stay-at-home orders and jammed nearly shoulder-to-shoulder in front of the Capitol building.

Some gatherings have had ties to fringe groups. A protest Thursday in the Texas capital of Austin, where protesters chanted "Free Texas" and "Make America Free Again," was broadcast live by InfoWars TV, part of a company owned by conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones.

An event in Ohio earlier this week brought together a collection of anti-vaccine advocates, Second Amendment supporters, tea party activists and other anti-government activists.

While not a protest, a petition has been formed in the Houston area to get small businesses back open in Texas.

RELATED: Petition to open small businesses by May 1 gaining traction
EMBED More News Videos

The petition already has 300 signatures from business owners, representing more than 20,000 out-of-work Houstonians.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
austinprotestcoronaviruscoronavirus texasrallycovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Texas ranks low in testing availability among other states
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries in Houston-area
Colorado County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
Polk County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wet and stormy weather for parts of the weekend
Signs showing Harris Co. 'flattening the curve,' judge says
Texas first state to give dates easing COVID-19 restrictions
Mayor won't rush to reopen Houston after Texas order
SPONSORED: Emergency food storage in stock - here's how to get it
Former Texan Owen Daniels opens up about his depression
Texas ranks low in testing availability among other states
Show More
Study says unemployment benefits in Texas could run out soon
TIMELINE: Here are the dates when things can reopen in Texas
Experts say supply shortages could continue into next year
Motorcyclist killed in possible street racing crash in NE Harris Co.
ABC13 Evening News for April 17, 2020
More TOP STORIES News