Gov. Abbott to announce plan to reopen state of Texas today

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- We're expected to find out at noon what the plan is for reopening Texas and the ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic.ABC13 will be streaming Abbott's announcement live in the video above.So many business owners and unemployed workers are eager to hear what will be required to get on with their lives.President Trump detailed his three phase plan to get back to work Thursday.It starts with limited numbers of employees retuning to the office and the rest working from home, while at-risk groups continue to shelter-in-place.The next phase allows churches, schools, gyms and restaurants to re-open with social distancing still in place.Then finally, the third phase allows all venues to open back up with limited distancing.Health officials worry returning too soon could set off a second wave of infections.