Society

Gov. Abbott to announce plan to reopen state of Texas today

By
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- We're expected to find out at noon what the plan is for reopening Texas and the ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic.

ABC13 will be streaming Abbott's announcement live in the video above.

So many business owners and unemployed workers are eager to hear what will be required to get on with their lives.

President Trump detailed his three phase plan to get back to work Thursday.

READ MORE: Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy amid coronavirus outbreak

It starts with limited numbers of employees retuning to the office and the rest working from home, while at-risk groups continue to shelter-in-place.
The next phase allows churches, schools, gyms and restaurants to re-open with social distancing still in place.

Then finally, the third phase allows all venues to open back up with limited distancing.

Health officials worry returning too soon could set off a second wave of infections.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexassocial distancingtexas newsgreg abbottcoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
Mayor Turner urges Houstonians to support local restaurants
Humidity levels and rain chances rise Friday
Man killed in accidental shooting at home in W. Houston
13 Investigates: Who is helping Texas businesses save jobs?
Former model arrested for taking her child 6 years ago, FBI says
Texans' O'Brien talks Hopkins trade for 1st time
Show More
Man charged with capital murder in shooting death of 2-year-old
Digital Deal of the Day
Teachers to Abbott: Keep schools closed to prevent longer closures
Broncos star Von Miller tests positive for coronavirus
Roger Clemens opens up about his journey to the Hall of Fame
More TOP STORIES News