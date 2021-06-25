community impact newspaper

Missouri City renames Confederate Drive as Prosperity Drive

By Claire Shoop, Community Impact Newspaper
EMBED <>More Videos

Missouri City renames Confederate Drive as Prosperity Drive

MISSOURI CITY, Texas -- Missouri City gave the final approval to an ordinance renaming Confederate Drive as Prosperity Drive during its June 21 meeting.

The item was included as part of the consent agenda and was not discussed by City Council.

The newly named Prosperity Drive is located in the Vicksburg subdivision, a neighborhood that contains a number of streets that bear names of Confederate generals, including Bedford Forrest Court, which shares a name with Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general and the first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.

READ ALSO: No final word on Robert. E. Lee HS name change given at Goose Creek ISD meeting

Council Member Jeffrey Boney said he, along with Council Member Lynn Clouser and several residents of the Vicksburg subdivision, attended a toast hosted by Prosperity Drive residents Rhonda and Darryl Gilbo to celebrate the street's renaming.

"There was just a huge sense of excitement about that change and an appreciation from them about what council helped them do to help move their community forward progressively and in a positive direction," Boney said. "I know this won't be the last time that we hear from that community.

Prosperity is bordered by Confederate Court and Confederate South Drive. Rhonda said she believes these bordering streets will follow suit and petition to change their street names as well.

Residents can submit an application that includes the signatures of 70% of property owners on the street to petition to change the name. City Council members can also submit a written request to change street names, city documents show.

City Council first considered the measure to rename Confederate Drive during its June 7 meeting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymissouri citytexas newshigh schoolschoolssocietycontroversial artcommunity impact newspaperpoliticsconfederate monumentconfederacy
COMMUNITY IMPACT NEWSPAPER
Spring ISD superintendent announces departure effective in January
Passports still delayed due to COVID and staffing shortages
H-E-B exec among Gov. Abbott's appointees to energy reliability panel
Popular Houston hot dog stand to open first brick-and-mortar location
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Show More
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
More TOP STORIES News