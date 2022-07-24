housing market

Houston Association of Realtors: Property sales decline in June

By George Wiebe
EMBED <>More Videos

Lawmakers look for solutions into affordable housing crisis in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Year-over-year total property sales fell by over 9% in the Houston area for June, according to the Houston Association of Realtors' July 13 Multiple Listing Service report.

The video featured above is from a previous report.

Total active listings on Houston-area property was 29,344 June, 27.4% higher than the previous year, according to the report.

However, despite a replenishing market, the median single-family home price rose $4,000 between May and June to $355,000, 13.2% higher than June 2021, and a record high.

SEE ALSO: Texas lawmakers hear possible solutions to affordable housing crisis in Houston area

"With strong economic headwinds facing consumers right now, it comes as no surprise that home sales fell in June and may remain below record levels for a while as the market normalizes," HAR Chair Jennifer Wauhob said in a statement.

Townhouses and condominium year-over-year sales fell from 888 to 752 units, the first decline in nearly two years, according to the report.

Despite multiple increases in the Federal Funds Effective Rate, the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate loan fell from 5.7% to 5.3% in the first week of July, according to the HAR.

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatehoustonhousingcommunity impact newspaperhousing marketreal estatesales
HOUSING MARKET
Housing becoming less affordable in Houston area, study shows
Woman says stranger moved into her home, refuses to leave
Houston boasts Texas' most expensive real estate listing at $60M
'Development without displacement' touted in new affordable housing
TOP STORIES
Houston Texans rookie WR John Metchie III diagnosed with leukemia
Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick tested positive for COVID, his campaign says
Man killed by ex-brother-in-law in NW Harris Co., HCSO says
Isolated rain today, better rain chances late next week
Cadillac's newly unveiled electric car expected to cost around $300K
1 teen killed, 2 injured in shooting at southeast Houston gas station
Bystander shot during argument between brother & sister in NE Houston
Show More
Marvel teases new Avengers movies, 'Black Panther' sequel
US marshal injured in shooting in Atlanta suburb: police
HPD patrol unit crashes into car on the way to crime scene, police say
18-year-old killed after fight broke out in Spring, deputies say
With severe temps, here's how to keep your car in check
More TOP STORIES News