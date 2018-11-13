HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The principal of Lamar High School fought to hold back tears when asked about the gun violence rocking her school's community.
Rita Graves joined HISD's interim superintendent Grenita Lathan and HPD's Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Within the past week, three Lamar High School students have lost their lives to gun violence.
On Nov. 8, two 15-year-old boys died in an apparent murder-suicide at an apartment complex in Upper Kirby.
Just five days later, a masked gunman walked up to an 18-year-old and 15-year old and started firing shots.
Police say the gunman stood over the 18-year-old and fired into him at least four times.
"It's a tough week for the students at Lamar. We have a lot of counseling support available. We've been communicating with parents, making sure they know what to look for and who to contact for assistance," said principal Graves. "Our kids have been taking good care of one another. It's a good strong community."
HISD will provide grief counselors for students and staff for as long as they need them.
