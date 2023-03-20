Pride Houston volunteer Kendra Walker joined Eyewitness News to preview what the city's official Pride celebration will look like in 2023.

Pride Houston 2023: Here's how to celebrate and get involved in the LGBTQ+ celebration

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With only two months before its 2023 season, Pride Houston 365 is looking to get by with a little help from some friends.

Houston's 45th LGBTQ+ Pride parade will unfold downtown on Saturday night, June 24. But before the party can begin, organizers said Monday they need volunteers to make it happen.

The theme for this year's family-friendly celebration is "All We Need is Love."

"We have an exciting season planned," Pride Houston 365 volunteer Kendra Walker said.

In addition to this year's parade, organizers will also stage its annual Pride Market, fashion show, the Eden all-girl party, and a reception for its grand marshals. Organizers will kickoff this year's Pride season on May 20.

Pride Houston 365 announced in January it would skip the festival this year, citing cost, attendance size and safety as factors for the cancellation. Walker said the festival is expected to return in 2024.

Volunteer with Pride Houston 365: With opportunities year around to celebrate and serve, Pride Houston 365 is looking for volunteers to help plan the parade, in addition to education programs, community outreach and advocacy.

"We have two types of volunteers," Walker said. "We have those on planning committees. Those are the ones who work tirelessly all year round to kind of take care of the nuts and bolts of each event, or you can be a day-of volunteer."

Day-of volunteers assist with parade staging, distributing merchandise, cashiering and more.

Click here to explore Pride Houston 365 volunteer opportunities

Strut your stuff in the parade: Organizations and businesses that would like to appear in the 45th annual parade can submit a Pride Houston 365 parade application here.

Submit your grand marshal nominations: Pride Houston invites the community to nominate candidates to serve as grand marshals in the following categories: Male Identifying, Female Identifying, Gender Non-Binary/ Gender Non-Conforming and Ally. Click here to submit your nominations.