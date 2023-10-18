Pride Houston 365 unveils plans for 2024 LGBTQ+ parade and festival

Pride Houston just announced plans for the city's official LGBTQ Pride celebration.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're getting new details about what's next for the city's official LGBTQ+ Pride celebration.

Pride Houston 365 unveiled its plans Tuesday for the city's 46th annual parade, set for Saturday, June 29, 2024 in Downtown Houston.

Organizers said more than 200 entries are expected at next year's parade, which will carry the theme "You Won't Break Our Pride."

President Kendra Walker said Pride Houston 365 has been planning significant changes for next year's celebration, following a season of pandemic-related cancellations and challenges.

Among the changes will be the return of the Pride Houston festival, which was cancelled last year due to costs and safety concerns.

"I am honored to lead Pride Houston during this challenging but transformative time," Walker said. "Our resilience and dedication to our LGBTQ+ community have been unwavering. We are excited about the future, and our commitment to transparency and inclusivity remains our top priority. Together, we will continue to shine brighter and stronger than ever."

The organization highlighted its achievements in the community during Tuesday's announcements, from its scholarship program for LGBTQ+ students to housing efforts aimed at homeless and vulnerable youth.

Registration for the 2024 Pride Houston parade and festival will open Monday. You can learn more at PrideHouston365.org.

Pride Houston is the third largest pride event in the U.S., and among the top 20 internationally.

ABC13 is the official media partner of Pride Houston 365.