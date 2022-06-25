pride month

The 44th Annual Houston LGBT+ Pride Celebration: What you need to know

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 44th Annual Official Houston Pride LGBT+ Celebration is Houston's premiere event of the Pride season.

The daylong festival will feature outdoor concerts, including headliner Coi Leray, various entertainment, DJs, a family fun zone, exhibition and vendor booths, and more.

The free parade will wrap up festivities at the end of the day.

For more details, click over to our ABC13 partner at Houston CultureMap.
