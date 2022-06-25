The 44th Annual Houston LGBT+ Pride Celebration: What you need to know

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 44th Annual Official Houston Pride LGBT+ Celebration is Houston's premiere event of the Pride season.
The daylong festival will feature outdoor concerts, including headliner Coi Leray, various entertainment, DJs, a family fun zone, exhibition and vendor booths, and more.
The free parade will wrap up festivities at the end of the day.
