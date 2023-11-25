An 18-year-old and his friend were shot to death a year ago. Since then, police have no leads or arrests, which are making a mom's pain over the loss of her only son grow.

Mother begs suspects to come forward in slaying of her son and his friend on Thanksgiving in 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It has been one year since two teenagers were killed outside of a southwest Houston apartment, and police are putting out a renewed plea for information regarding who is behind it.

President Wynn, 18, and Damarion Lewis, 17, were shot multiple times in the 11700 block of Southlake Drive on Nov. 24, 2022.

"I want to understand why it is that there's no one coming forward to explain to me why would someone steal my son's life, a human life," Tasha Cooke, Wynn's mother, said. "You can't possibly have a bit of peace because I don't have it. My family doesn't have it."

Just after midnight on Thanksgiving last year, Cooke said her son and Lewis, who were close friends, went down to the car outside the apartment, where they planned to have a holiday meal the next day.

"I was resting, and all of a sudden, I just heard gunfire," Cooke said.

When she went downstairs to see what happened, the grieving mother said she believed she saw the suspects but did not recognize them.

"There were two gentlemen that walked past me, and I asked them, 'What are you doing?' and I could clearly see a gun in a gentleman's pocket," Cooke said.

In a news release this week, the Houston Police Department said it still has not identified a motive or suspects in the case.

"I don't believe they're living," Cooke said. "I believe they're in a world of existence and that karma has a way of coming back around."

On Friday, Cooke, her family, and Wynn's friends gathered to release balloons in his memory.

The grieving mother said she remembers that day vividly.

She is hopeful that someone will come forward with information that will lead to justice for her son and Lewis.

"You're not having a 'Thanksgiving,'" Cooke said about the suspects. "You're having 'anxiety giving.' You're having a 'paranoia giving.' Humanity in you is non-existent."

Houston police ask anyone with information to call their homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

