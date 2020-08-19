Pregnant woman shot in NE Houston Jack in the Box robbery

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a gunman they say shot a pregnant woman during a robbery at a Jack in the Box in northeast Houston.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the restaurant on Little York near Aldine Westfield.

The woman was working at the restaurant and was getting the suspect's food when the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money, according to Houston police. The woman ran away, but was shot in the backside.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and demanded money. Police say the woman tried to run away, but was shot in the backside.

The suspect got away in an unknown vehicle.

Police say the woman and her baby are expected to survive. If you have any information, you're urged to call HPD.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwoman shotrobberypregnancyshootingfast food restaurantpregnant womanarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 dead in 6 shootings, 1 stabbing overnight
Falling power lines spark fire burning for hours in North Texas
Houston mother of 4 sleeping in car after being evicted
Front to bring lower humidity, ozone pollution Wednesday
Superintendents say it's harmful to keep kids off campus
Out-of-work mom hit with insensitive eviction notice
Houston portion of this freeway named most dangerous in US
Show More
Democrats make it official, nominate Biden to take on Trump
Applications open today for funding for small businesses
Texas colleges and universities' fall 2020 plans
UPDATE: 2 tropical storms could form, impact Gulf next week
Houston company using cameras to detect COVID-19 at school
More TOP STORIES News