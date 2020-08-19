Pregnant woman shot in NE Houston Jack in the Box robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a gunman they say shot a pregnant woman during a robbery at a Jack in the Box in northeast Houston.It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the restaurant on Little York near Aldine Westfield.The woman was working at the restaurant and was getting the suspect's food when the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money, according to Houston police. The woman ran away, but was shot in the backside.The suspect then pulled out a gun and demanded money. Police say the woman tried to run away, but was shot in the backside.The suspect got away in an unknown vehicle.Police say the woman and her baby are expected to survive. If you have any information, you're urged to call HPD.