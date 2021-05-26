woman shot

Person of interest in custody following killing of pregnant woman at Baytown apartment

Pregnant woman dies, but unborn baby survives shooting

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Baytown police are working to solve the case of a shooting that killed a pregnant woman who was inside her apartment as a result of a shootout near the complex.

Dominique Million was fatally shot at about 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Brixton Apartments at 1601 Garth Road. Million was flown via Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital where she later died.

Doctors delivered Million's baby girl. The infant was born prematurely, at about seven months gestation, according to police, and she is recovering at Texas Children's Hospital. Million's mother has custody of the baby.

Detectives say a 20-year-old man was shot in the back as he stood outside the apartment. He was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital and underwent surgery.

Police say they believe Million's apartment was targeted. Detectives quickly identified three persons of interest: Ernest Adams, 22; Jhakeem Monrose, 19; and Shai-Keem Thomas, 20.

On Wednesday, police said Thomas had been arrested on unrelated charges. He remains a person of interest in Million's shooting at this time.

Detectives have had 273 calls for service to Brixton Apartments in just one year.



You can contact Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS, submit a tip anonymously at the Baytown Police Department website, or text keyword BAYTOWN plus your tip to 274637.
