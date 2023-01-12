Man charged with capital murder 4 months after pregnant woman shot and killed in N. Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged with capital murder almost four months after a 20-year-old mother and her unborn child were killed.

The deadly shooting happened near a gas station in north Harris County back in September.

Keylin Daveyon Hollins, 20, is charged with capital murder in the deaths of Jennifer Hernandez and her unborn child and aggravated assault for injuring Hernandez's 17-year-old boyfriend.

Harris County sheriff's deputies said Hollins was out on bond for two felonies -- tampering and theft stemming incidents in February and April of 2022 -- at the time of the shooting.

Hernandez was 8 months pregnant with her first child -- a baby boy -- at the time of the shooting. She died just one day before her baby shower.

Deputies said Hernandez and her boyfriend had just left a Shell gas station on Airtex Drive and Ella Boulevard when they were shot at multiple times.

Their car had multiple bullet holes through the doors and windows. Hernandez was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her unborn child did not survive.

They boyfriend was shot twice and survived. He reportedly told deputies they had no interaction with the white car the shooter was in before shots rang out.

The motive behind the deadly shooting is still unknown. It's unclear if there is any connection between Hollins and Hernandez or her boyfriend.

A witness ran to help the injured couple and said Hernandez was on the phone with her mom in her final moments.

"Her mom kept saying, 'Where are you, where are you?'" the witness, Rick, said. "I told her the area we were at and the cross street. I said, 'This is where we are. Get here because I don't think she's going to make it. She's telling you she's not going to make it. I am pretty sure she's not going to make it.'"

Hollins is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.

